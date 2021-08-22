Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 450132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.