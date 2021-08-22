Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Increases By 16.1%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 964,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.
In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $132.37 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.63.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
