Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Increases By 16.1%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 964,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after purchasing an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450,222 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 356,993 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $132.37 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.