P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $884,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 68.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $370.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.56.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

