P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
In other news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $125,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $884,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 68.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PTSI stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $370.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.56.
About P.A.M. Transportation Services
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
