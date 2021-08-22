The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Purchases £49,900 in Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider David Kidd purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 998 ($13.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,900 ($65,194.67).

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock opened at GBX 987 ($12.90) on Friday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 804 ($10.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,136 ($14.84). The firm has a market cap of £931.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,024.14.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

