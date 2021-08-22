Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBU. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

BBU opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

