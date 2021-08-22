Raymond James Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,138,017.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

