Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

