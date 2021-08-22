KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €81.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

