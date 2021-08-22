NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) vs. CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Financial Contrast

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

CareCloud has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CareCloud and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 NCC Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

CareCloud presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 133.25%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareCloud is more favorable than NCC Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareCloud and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 1.08 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.39 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NCC Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareCloud.

Summary

CareCloud beats NCC Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

