Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report $171.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Standex International posted sales of $151.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

