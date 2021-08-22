Tornado (TCORE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $206,229.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Tornado has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.91 or 0.00122686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $359,459.61 and $206,229.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00133757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00158644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,935.33 or 1.00211582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.49 or 0.00918437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.42 or 0.06621525 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

