Lotto Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $35.02 million and approximately $26,979.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00381835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003328 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

