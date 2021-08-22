Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $71.26 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $128.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $71.26 or 0.00145934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00326940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00153594 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002740 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

