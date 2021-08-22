Smooth Love Potion Price Down 11.1% This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $226.61 million and $115.89 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00821801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104191 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,435,172,972 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

