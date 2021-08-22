Refinable Market Cap Achieves $16.34 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $16.34 million and $4.01 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00159021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,925.98 or 1.00178903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.28 or 0.00919926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.10 or 0.06585168 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

