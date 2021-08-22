BitTorrent Price Down 8.4% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $401.05 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

