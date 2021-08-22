Lympo Market Token Trading Down 9.4% This Week (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $302,013.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00133921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00159021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,925.98 or 1.00178903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.28 or 0.00919926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.10 or 0.06585168 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

