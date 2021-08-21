MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $5.05 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $54.35 million and $155,798.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00010332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00477957 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $595.91 or 0.01219721 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,767,448 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.