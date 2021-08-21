mStable USD (MUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,102.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.37 million and approximately $128,102.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.58 or 1.00065385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00071381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001072 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

