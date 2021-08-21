MiL.k (MLK) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002379 BTC on exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $90.79 million and $26.90 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00134718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00158975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.56 or 1.00278317 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $455.36 or 0.00932453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.79 or 0.06587099 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

