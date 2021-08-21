USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion and $2.10 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.37 or 0.06614924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00138806 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,987,119,712 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.