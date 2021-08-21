Crust Network (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $96.97 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $52.59 or 0.00107533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $96.97 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00105103 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars.

