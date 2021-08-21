Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.34 million and $241,169.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00159123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,014.86 or 1.00053901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.78 or 0.00926306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.75 or 0.06545923 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

