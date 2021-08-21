Robust Token (RBT) One Day Volume Tops $124,262.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $27.13 or 0.00055265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $941,909.43 and approximately $124,262.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00134940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00158916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,024.60 or 0.99861832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00922568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.35 or 0.06574034 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 94,167 coins and its circulating supply is 34,717 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

