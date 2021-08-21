Beefy.Finance Trading Up 6.5% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,244.20 or 0.02536655 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $89.58 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00086095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00303715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016866 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

