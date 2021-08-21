Unitrade (TRADE) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $851,758.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00825846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00105444 BTC.

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

