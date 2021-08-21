Dai Trading Down 0% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.05 billion and approximately $398.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00826302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00105255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,050,437,125 coins and its circulating supply is 6,050,436,636 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.