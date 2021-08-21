ichi.farm Trading Down 8.3% This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00161055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,031.70 or 1.00079593 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.00921182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.15 or 0.06538007 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.