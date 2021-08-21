King DAG Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $4,984.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, King DAG has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00826302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00105255 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

