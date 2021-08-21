HUNT (HUNT) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. HUNT has a market capitalization of $37.56 million and $7.07 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00826302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00105255 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.