Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LECO shares. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

LECO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 193,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 116,516.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $25,218,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

