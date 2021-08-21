WELL (WELL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $894,812.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. WELL has a total market capitalization of $77.98 million and $894,812.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WELL has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

