$1.82 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.89. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $21,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 128,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

