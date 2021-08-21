Raydium Price Up 48.5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Raydium has a market capitalization of $437.31 million and $49.20 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $7.44 or 0.00015178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 48.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00159620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,967.17 or 0.99876092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.00921914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.06 or 0.06516825 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,766,583 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

