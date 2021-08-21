Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.75. 372,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.39 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

