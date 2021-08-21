Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.84. 133,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,238. The company has a market cap of $668.64 million, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51.

OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oportun Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 348.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Oportun Financial worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

