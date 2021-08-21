yAxis (YAXIS) Price Hits $3.37 on Exchanges

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00006865 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, yAxis has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. yAxis has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $177,072.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

