Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $67.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $67.26 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $60.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $299.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $304.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $339.43 million, with estimates ranging from $330.15 million to $349.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.95.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,883. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 162,229 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

