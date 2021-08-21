$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 20,582,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,240,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

