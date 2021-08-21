Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $139.22 million and $16.25 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $17.31 or 0.00035309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00132835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00159252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,020.96 or 1.00013506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.04 or 0.00924307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.37 or 0.06527415 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,044,235 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

