Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. 240,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,621. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $102.65 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

