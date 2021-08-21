MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $723,116.75 and $71,602.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.40 or 1.00120649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.89 or 0.00952435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00485361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00365219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006269 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00071666 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004563 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

