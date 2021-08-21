$154.57 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce sales of $154.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.50 million and the highest is $162.20 million. Nautilus reported sales of $155.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $634.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $648.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $631.95 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

NLS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,097,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,246,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 613,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,644. The stock has a market cap of $364.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.