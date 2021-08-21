Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post $170.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $123.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $681.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $780.71 million, with estimates ranging from $720.18 million to $830.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $344,144.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $202,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 424,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,310. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,254.25 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.