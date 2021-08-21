Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report $3.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 million and the lowest is $3.51 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $17.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 62,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,058. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 1.86.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.