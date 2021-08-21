$11.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report sales of $11.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $48.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $52.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04).

NGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoGames by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 76,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.04 million and a P/E ratio of 102.82. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

