BTU Protocol Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.39 million and $15,257.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

