Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $109.50 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $419.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $439.66 million, with estimates ranging from $405.89 million to $457.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

In related news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 98.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 59,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 111,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 136.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.39. 87,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,724. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.