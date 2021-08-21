Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. 372,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -147.39 and a beta of 1.74. Appian has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

