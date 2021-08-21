Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 24.9% This Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $321,901.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.00367866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

